2 students arrested for making threats at 2 Tampa Bay schools

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) – Two students at different schools were arrested Thursday for making school threats.

A 12-year-old at Tarpon Springs Middle told authorities he was joking.

Students notified staff at the school about the threat after overhearing the 7th grader talk about it to other students.

Police say he also told other classmates about his plan.

According to detectives, the student talked about using an AR-15 to carry out his plan to shoot five students on a list.

He told them he would enter through a specific location and then shoot the students in the cafeteria.

After his arrest, police said the student did not have a gun or access to any firearms.

In Pasco County, a 12-year-old student from Cypress Creek was arrested.

Investigators said he used his school email address to threaten six of his teachers with shooting up the school.

Superintendent Kurt Browning said he’s tried talking with parents and students about making false threats.

“Last school year, I begged and I pleaded with parents and teachers. I went directly to students with that video saying please, please, please don’t do this. Please don’t make false reports. Please don’t write stuff on bathroom walls about shooting or blowing up schools or anything like this,” said Browning.

The student accused of making the threat at Tarpon Middle was taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center.

