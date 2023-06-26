TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — School districts across the country are seeking to hold social media companies accountable in court for the harm their addictive apps are having on students’ mental health.

Two school boards from Tampa Bay are thinking about joining that lawsuit.

This litigation against social media companies is on the Tuesday meeting agenda for the Manatee school board, while Pinellas school board members have scheduled a workshop after their regular meeting.

Brian Anders has two daughters entering 5th and 7th grades in the Pinellas County Public School District.

“Once they start scrolling, they can’t stop,” Anders said. “It’s addicting for them for sure. You really have to set limits otherwise we found them they’ll go hours, even with the TV on, they’re not even paying attention to TV anymore, they’re paying attention to social media.”

Anders said those limits for his children included setting aside time to be on the softball field and off the phone.

“I think if you sit on the phone all day,” he said, “there’s no way we’re gonna have a good society after this.”

Both the Pinellas and Manatee school boards will learn more from their attorneys about potentially joining the litigation against major social media companies such as Meta (Facebook/Instagram), Tik Tok and Snapchat.

“I’d be fine if they joined the suit,” Anders said. “I just don’t know how they’re gonna win it. Like I said I really think it comes back to the parents.”

The Manatee school board agenda refers to last month’s urgent warning from the U.S. Surgeon General that social media is contributing to the country’s youth mental health crisis.

His advisory found that more than a third of teens ages 13-17 say they use social media “almost constantly.”

Pediatric psychologist Dr. Jennifer Katzenstein told News Channel 8 moderation on digital devices is key for children to avoid negative outcomes like anxiety, depression and eating disorders.

“No usage and really high usage have more negative outcomes than that middle range,” Katzenstein said, “so trying to keep it to no more than two hours per day.”

Just last week, the Pasco County school board approved new rules restricting cell phone use in the classroom. The attorneys who filed the social media lawsuit in Northern California federal court also represented school districts in litigation regarding the youth vaping epidemic