2 Polk County teens die in motorcycle crash in Davenport

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Two Polk County teenagers were killed in a motorcycle crash Friday night in Davenport.

Gian Rivera-Ortiz, 17, was driving his Yamaha 450 motorcycle around 9:23 p.m. with 17-year-old Davenport resident Steven Pagan-Arriaga on the back. They were traveling east on Ernie Caldwell Boulevard in Davenport.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the bike was speeding when Rivera-Ortiz attempted to turn a corner. Deputies said Rivera-Ortiz lost control of the motorcycle and the front tire hit a concrete curb, causing the bike to slide 62 feet before crashing into a utility pole.

Both riders were ejected from the motorcycle. Rivera-Ortiz, who was wearing a helmet and eye protection, was pronounced dead at the scene. Pagan-Arriaga, who was not wearing any safety equipment, died at the hospital.

The investigation into the crash remains active.

