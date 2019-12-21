2 motorcycles crash in St. Pete, 23-year-old and 19-year old hospitalized

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A 23 and 19-year-old were thrown from their motorcycle after a crash with another 19-year-old motorcyclist in St. Petersburg Friday night.

According to the St. Pete Police Department, Gabriel Eguiguren, 19, was riding south on 40th Street North and was stopped at a stop sign on 38th Avenue North.

Michael Burroughs, 23, was riding west on 38th Avenue North with Mackenzie Leigey, 19, riding on the back. The police department said they were riding at a very high rate of speed.

As Eguigeren crossed 38th Avenue North, he was struck on the left rear of his motorcycle by the other bike, police said.

Burroughs and Leigey were thrown from their motorcycle and had to be hospitalized with serious injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

