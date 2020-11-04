2 men, woman hospitalized following 2 nearby shootings in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Police Department is investigating two separate but seemingly related shootings in the Old Seminole Heights area.

According to police, officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 3800 block of E. Norfolk Street. Once they arrived, officers found two men, each with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to the upper body. They were taken to a nearby hospital.

As officers were coming to the scene on Norfolk Street, TPD says additional officers were being dispatched to the report of a shooting victim on N. 40th Street near E. Fern Street.

When officers arrived to the second scene, which is less than a mile from the first scene, police say they found a woman with a gunshot wound to the upper body. She was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

While very early in the investigation, TPD says due to the close proximity in time and location of both incidents, the shootings appear to be related but not random.

Detectives are working to gather evidence and witness statements at both locations.

