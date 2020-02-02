2 men flee crash that kills 3 Clearwater residents on US-19, FHP says

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The search is on for two men after they fled a crash that killed three Clearwater residents Saturday night on US-19, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

FHP said two men in a 2013 Buick Lacrosse were traveling on US-19 around 11:37 p.m. when they ran a red light and struck a vehicle turning left from Tampa Road.

The crash killed the driver, 65, and both passengers, 49 and 18, of the Nissan Versa. All three victims were Clearwater residents. Their identities are awaiting next of kin notification.

FHP said the men in the vehicle that ran the red light took off on foot after the crash, leaving the vehicle behind.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the FHP by calling 813-558-1800 or Crime Stoppers of Pinellas at 800-873-TIPS.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Storm Team 8 Forecast: Groundhog does not see his shadow, supposedly spring arrives early

Thumbnail for the video titled "Storm Team 8 Forecast: Groundhog does not see his shadow, supposedly spring arrives early"

Fire rescue on scene of 2-alarm fire in Wesley Chapel

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fire rescue on scene of 2-alarm fire in Wesley Chapel"

Drone video of Saddlebrook Resort fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drone video of Saddlebrook Resort fire"

2 dead, 2 wounded in shooting at Florida funeral

Thumbnail for the video titled "2 dead, 2 wounded in shooting at Florida funeral"

Suspect dead after shootout involving deputy in Hernando County home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Suspect dead after shootout involving deputy in Hernando County home"

Spring Hill deputy-involved shooting press conference

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spring Hill deputy-involved shooting press conference"

DCF employee arrested for hit-and-run that left teen in critical condition

Thumbnail for the video titled "DCF employee arrested for hit-and-run that left teen in critical condition"

Storm Team 8 Forecast: Clouds linger as showers clear out, cooler and drier air arrives tonight

Thumbnail for the video titled "Storm Team 8 Forecast: Clouds linger as showers clear out, cooler and drier air arrives tonight"

Tampa international braces for effects of coronavirus after airlines cancel flights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa international braces for effects of coronavirus after airlines cancel flights"

William Walden booking video

Thumbnail for the video titled "William Walden booking video"

Largo mom thinks gym rapist might have something to do with her daughter's death

Thumbnail for the video titled "Largo mom thinks gym rapist might have something to do with her daughter's death"

Temple Terrace Mayor faces stern action from Florida Ethics Commission

Thumbnail for the video titled "Temple Terrace Mayor faces stern action from Florida Ethics Commission"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss