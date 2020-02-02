2 men flee crash that kills 3 Clearwater residents on US-19, FHP says

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The search is on for two men after they fled a crash that killed three Clearwater residents Saturday night on US-19, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

FHP said two men in a 2013 Buick Lacrosse were traveling on US-19 around 11:37 p.m. when they ran a red light and struck a vehicle turning left from Tampa Road.

The crash killed the driver, 65, and both passengers, 49 and 18, of the Nissan Versa. All three victims were Clearwater residents. Their identities are awaiting next of kin notification.

FHP said the men in the vehicle that ran the red light took off on foot after the crash, leaving the vehicle behind.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the FHP by calling 813-558-1800 or Crime Stoppers of Pinellas at 800-873-TIPS.

