TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Courtney Campbell Causeway is closed to traffic in both directions after a crash that left two people dead and two others injured.

The Tampa Police Department said its officers responded to a rollover crash on the bridge at about 3:45 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The 911 callers said multiple people were ejected from a vehicle.

Two people died and one was rushed to the hospital as a trauma alert. Another person was hospitalized with possible internal injuries, police said.

Police said another vehicle was involved in the crash, but the occupant was uninjured.

Both eastbound and westbound lanes are expected to be closed for several hours, according to police.

WFLA’s Deanne King says those living north of the causeway can use State Road 580 as a detour. Other drivers can use the Howard Frankland Bridge.