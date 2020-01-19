2 hospitalized after shooting in Tampa parking lot

TAMPA (WFLA) — Two men were hospitalized after a shooting on 50th Street in Tampa Sunday morning.

The shooting occurred on 5th Street North near East Broadway Avenue just before 6 a.m.

While police haven’t confirmed where exactly the shots were fired, police are investigating the parking lot of the Advance Auto Parts store at 1717 N. 50th Street.

Detectives are still trying to determine the circumstances that led to the shooting, but confirmed two men were hospitalized after the incident.

