2 hospitalized after hitting unmarked trooper car, overturning on I-75

Florida Highway Patrol

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – An adult and a preteen are in the hospital after their car struck an unmarked Florida Highway Patrol car, causing their vehicle to overturn numerous times on I-75.

According to FHP, Sergeant Austin Daniels, 41, and Trooper Jeff Robinson, 30, were traveling northbound on I-75 in the inside lane at milepost 320, south of County Road 470.

Traffic ahead of the FHP unmarked car slowed down and Daniels slowed down accordingly. However, 41-year-old Christa Dietrich did not slow down and tried to avoid a collision but lost control of her 2019 Ford Fiesta. Her car hit the left side of the patrol car. After impact, her car overturned multiple times before coming to a final rest.

Both Dietrich and her 11-year-old passenger were taken to Brooksville Regional Hospital for their injuries.

All parties in both cars were wearing their seat belts.

Charges are currently pending.

