2 dead after standoff in Tampa, woman recovering

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) —A man who barricaded himself into a Tampa home died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Monday. Another man was killed and a woman was injured, police said.

According to police, on Sunday, the woman accepted a ride from an acquaintance who took her to a home without her permission. At some point during the night, another man was called to the home, which is located in the 1500 block of 28th Avenue, and an argument ensued. Police said the suspect hit the man in the head with an object, killing him.

The woman was able to text family members who called police.

Police responded and neighbors were evacuated. The woman was able to flee to safety, then the man left the home and tried to hide in a crawl space under the residence. A robot was deployed to view the space, and found the man dead from as self-inflicted gunshot wound. The other man’s body was found inside the home.

Police said the woman was taken to a nearby hospital and is recovering.

An investigation is ongoing.