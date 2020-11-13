Police: 2 dead, 4 seriously injured in Tampa shooting

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that left two dead and several seriously injured.

According to police, officers responded to the report of multiple gunshots in the 1200 block of E. Palifox Street around 7:50 p.m. When officers arrived, TPD said they found two men dead and four adults with serious injuries.

Those injured were taken to nearby hospitals.

No other information has been released at this time.

Please check back for the latest updates.