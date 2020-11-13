LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Police: 2 dead, 4 seriously injured in Tampa shooting

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that left two dead and several seriously injured.

According to police, officers responded to the report of multiple gunshots in the 1200 block of E. Palifox Street around 7:50 p.m. When officers arrived, TPD said they found two men dead and four adults with serious injuries.

Those injured were taken to nearby hospitals.

No other information has been released at this time.

Please check back for the latest updates.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss