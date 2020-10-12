FHP: 2 arrested for racing over 100 mph on Skyway Bridge

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Two drivers, a man and a woman, were arrested Sunday for racing on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers arrested Danielle Hebner, 28, and Francisco Pavez, 32, around 7 p.m. in St. Petersburg for reckless driving. FHP said they were racing northbound on the Skyway Bridge.

FHP said Hebner was driving a Subaru Impreza WRX STI and clocked in at 117 mph. Pavez was driving an Eagle Talon and clocked in at 108 mph, FHP said.

In a joint effort by FHP troopers, Hebner and Pavez were tracked down and arrested. Their vehicles were escorted to the FHP station in Pinellas County and will be seized for 30 days.

