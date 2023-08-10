TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two airlines have announced new flights to and from the Tampa Bay area and one of the two airlines also announced the end of another route.

Southwest Airlines will add daily service from Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (MHT) to Tampa International Airport (TPA) beginning March 7.

The Southwest schedule is currently open to be booked through April 8, according to the airline. Tickets can be booked on the Southwest website.

A one-way ticket from Tampa to Manchester on the first day of service is listed for $188 as of the time of publishing.

Avelo Airlines also announced a new service from Wilmington Airport (Philadelphia/Delaware) (ILG) to Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) beginning on Nov. 2.

Fares for the new route start at $49 and can be booked on the Avelo website.

While Avelo announced the new route to SRQ, the airline also said it will be ending its nonstop service between TPA and Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU).

The final flights between the cities will be Oct. 29, according to the airline. The airline cited competition on routes between the two airports and the rise in fuel costs for the decision to end the service.

“In an environment of rising fuel costs, we’re navigating the best way to fly our routes without passing the costs along to Customers while also ensuring there is enough demand and not too much competition,” an airline spokesperson said in a statement.

There are four other airlines that have nonstop flights between Tampa and Raleigh.