19-year-old killed, 78-year-old injured in head-on crash in Clearwater

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A driver from Tampa has died after a head-on crash that occurred on Drew Street in Clearwater Wednesday afternoon. The other driver suffered serious injuries, police said.

The crash happened at about 12:40 p.m. on Drew Street between Highland Avenue and Crest Avenue.

Police said Lacedric Graham, 19, was driving a Toyota Corolla westbound on Drew when he crossed the center line and struck a Ford F-150 pickup truck head-on.

Graham died at the scene. The other driver, Nicholas Fritz, 78, was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg to be treated for serious injuries.

Further information was not immediately available.