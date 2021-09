TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are investigating a death at an apartment complex in northeast Tampa Wednesday morning.

The Tampa Police Department was called to the Apartments At River Oaks, 4101 Oak Knoll Court, after a 19-year-old man was found dead in the parking lot.

Police said the teen’s injuries were “trauma related,” but offered no further details. They do not believe it was a random act.

This story is developing and will be updated.