17-year-old shot in eye with BB gun dies from injuries, police say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A 17-year-old who was shot in the eye with a BB gun by an 8-year-old in Tampa has died from his injuries, according to police.

The incident first happened on Feb. 1 when the 17-year-old was in the front passenger seat of a car that was being driven by an adult male family friend. The driver’s 8-year-old son and 10-year-old step-son were sitting in the back seats when the driver stopped at the Bank of America located at 100 N. West Shore and got out to use the ATM.

Police say while the driver was at the ATM, the 8-year-old reportedly moved a loaded Daisy 800 BB gun/pellet rifle when it accidentally fired off, hitting the 17-year-old in the left eye.

The teenager was taken to Tampa General Hospital in critical condition. On Tuesday, he died from his injuries.

This incident remains an active investigation.

