16-year-old St. Pete native killed in Massachusetts car crash

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Funeral arrangements have been made for a Taunton boy killed in a crash last week on Route 24.

The boy was identified on Tuesday as Gemmini Wehrli, 16, according to Gregg Miliote, a spokesperson for the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

Wehrli’s obituary says he was born in St. Petersburg, Florida. A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21, at Boule Funeral Home on Broadway in Fall River, preceded by visitation starting at 4 p.m.

Wehrli was a junior at Taunton Alternative High School, the Taunton Gazette reports. In a letter to parents, Superintendent John Cabral said Wehrli was one of two students in the city to die recently.

The crash that claimed Wehrli’s life took place just after 8:30 p.m. last Thursday on Route 24 North near Exit 10 in Freetown. The DA’s office said he was a passenger in a car that hit the guardrail and rolled over after the driver swerved to avoid hitting a deer. Wehrli was ejected as a result and hit by an oncoming vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The drivers of the two vehicles and three other passengers of Wehrli’s car were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to collect donations for Wehrli’s family. As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, more than $12,000 had been raised toward a $15,000 goal.

Cabral said grief counselors will be available at the school for students having trouble coping with the loss.

