16-year-old driver dies after crashing into light pole in Tampa

TAMPA (WFLA) — A 16-year-old boy passed away in the hospital Monday afternoon following a crash in Tampa.

The Tampa Police Department said Carlos Medina, 16, and a passenger were driving behind a car on S. Davis Boulevard when Medina tried to pass it. Medina reportedly lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a light pole.

Police said Medina was driving at a high rate of speed and attempted the pass in a no-passing zone.

Medina was transported to Tampa General Hospital where he underwent surgery. He unfortunately died from his injuries late Monday afternoon.

The passenger in the car was uninjured.

