16-year-old driver dies after crashing into light pole in Tampa

TAMPA (WFLA) — A 16-year-old boy passed away in the hospital Monday afternoon following a crash in Tampa.

The Tampa Police Department said Carlos Medina, 16, and a passenger were driving behind a car on S. Davis Boulevard when Medina tried to pass it. Medina reportedly lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a light pole.

Police said Medina was driving at a high rate of speed and attempted the pass in a no-passing zone.

Medina was transported to Tampa General Hospital where he underwent surgery. He unfortunately died from his injuries late Monday afternoon.

The passenger in the car was uninjured.

LATEST STORIES: