15-year-old shot by friend in Tampa dies days later, police say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police said a 15-year-old died days after they were shot in the leg by a friend in Tampa.

Authorities said they responded to an early morning shooting on Oct. 15, finding a 15-year-old suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the leg on North 22nd Street.

The victim and several witnesses identified the shooter as a friend of the victim who allegedly fled the scene after the shooting.

The victim was taken to a hospital where they were treated and later released, but the teen died from their injuries three days after the shooting, according to police.

The teenage suspect now faces a charge of manslaughter with a weapon in addition to other charges. He previously had warrants for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon (firearm), improper exhibition of a dangerous weapon or firearm, and minor in possession of a firearm.

