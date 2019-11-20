Live Now
145 coffins found under grounds of King High School in Tampa

Local News

TAMPA (WFLA) — One hundred and forty-five coffins were discovered under portions of King High School in Tampa, the Hillsborough County School District announced Wednesday.

The school district began searching in October after someone pointed out that there may have been an African American graveyard near the school.

Research shows there could be 268 people buried in the area, but so far they’ve found 145 coffins. Others could have decayed or been moved.

This story will be updated.

