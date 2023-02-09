ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — There is less than a month left until the 19th Annual Firestone Grand Prix of St. Pete Presented by RP Funding kicks off.

The three-day race event will run from March 3 through March 5. There will be 10 races.

Crews have already started to prepare the 1.8-mile track that will have 14 turns and run through the streets circling Pioneer Park, The Dalí Museum and extend into the runways of Albert Whitted Airport.

This year, one of the youngest racers is Nikita Johnson, 14, who was born in St. Pete.

“People think I’m crazy sometimes. They say ‘oh you’re a 14 year old’. I mean, I don’t even have my driver’s license yet,” Johnson said.

Johnson also said this will be his first time racing in the Firestone Grand Prix.

“I’ve been watching it ever since I could remember. It’s been my dream to race in it.” he said.

Ticket information for the 19th Annual Firestone Grand Prix of St. Pete Presented by RP Funding can be found on the event’s website.

According to organizers, the Wellcare Ambetter Health 5K on the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg Track will return this year. Registration information can be found here.