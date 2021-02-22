13-year-old Pinellas Park girl arrested for threatening shooting at middle school: deputies

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 13-year-old girl accused of threatening a school shooting at her middle school Monday.

The sheriff’s office received an anonymous tip Sunday night that a student had threatened to shoot up her school in a Snapchat post. The post was reposted on TikTok.

The image said:

“I’m Can’t be the only one who want to shoot up my school, not going to do it just a thought.”

When the child learned that people were screenshotting her post, she deleted it and followed it with another post stating, “For all you that reposted, it was a joke and I did not mean it.”

Deputies met with the suspect and her parents during the investigation. The teen admitted to posting the threats but said it was, “just a joke.”

The student was arrested and transported to the Pinellas Juvenile Assessment Center. She was charged with one count of written threats of a mass shooting.

Investigators said the child did not have any firearms and did not have the mans to carry out the threat.