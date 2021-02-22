13-year-old Pinellas Park girl arrested for threatening shooting at middle school: deputies

School shooting threat Pinellas Park (Pinellas Sheriff’s Office)

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 13-year-old girl accused of threatening a school shooting at her middle school Monday.

The sheriff’s office received an anonymous tip Sunday night that a student had threatened to shoot up her school in a Snapchat post. The post was reposted on TikTok.

The image said:

“I’m Can’t be the only one who want to shoot up my school, not going to do it just a thought.”

When the child learned that people were screenshotting her post, she deleted it and followed it with another post stating, “For all you that reposted, it was a joke and I did not mean it.”

Deputies met with the suspect and her parents during the investigation. The teen admitted to posting the threats but said it was, “just a joke.”

The student was arrested and transported to the Pinellas Juvenile Assessment Center. She was charged with one count of written threats of a mass shooting.

Investigators said the child did not have any firearms and did not have the mans to carry out the threat.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

