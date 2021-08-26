12th Judicial Circuit indefinitely suspends jury trials

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Getty Image (Courtesy: BrianAJackson)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The 12th Judicial Court has decided to indefinitely suspend jury trials due to the rise in recent COVID-19 cases.

According to the Clerk of Courts Office in Manatee County, the suspension affects Manatee, Sarasota, and DeSoto counties.

Many court systems across the state, and nationwide, were suspended or moved virtually last year during the pandemic.

Just last week, the Sunshine State recorded more than 150,000 new cases of coronavirus over a seven-day period, pushing the state over 3 million total cases since the start of the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss