11th Annual Oktoberfest returns to Curtis Hixon Park

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The 11th Annual Oktoberfest will return to Downtown Tampa for three days full of music, cold beer, and traditional German food.

“Eleven years ago, Tampa did not have its own Oktoberfest. The people of Tampa, our community, we deserved to have an Oktoberfest. I happened to be born in Germany and it was just something that we started at Armature Works before Armature Works was what it was,” Oktoberfest Tampa Co-Founder Nicol Winkler said.

Every year, thousands of people from all around the world gather in Tampa to celebrate. Highly-anticipated activities include games and competitions.

There will be stein hoisting, keg stacking, tug-o-war, corn hole, and several others. Competitions include the Mr. & Mrs. Oktoberfest and the Beard & Mustache Competition.

“The Outrageous Bavarian Games was something that we started at the beginning but we’ve made it a more heavy competition. It has gotten a lot more serious. Bigger prizes, more medals on the line, more bragging rights,” Winkler said.

This year, the festival will be offering visitors several traditional beers brewed just for the event by Green Bench Brewing.

The Oktoberfest Tampa kitchen will be serving up plates of traditional meals that include classic chicken schnitzel, traditional bratwurst, and even Frankfurters.

Admission is free for men and women of the Armed Forces (active or retired) and any first responders of the City of Tampa (TPD, TFR, EMS) for you and your spouse. Proper ID is required at the entry gate.

This event supports Are U Safe, a local Tampa non-profit organization that advocates and helps domestic violence victims through empowerment and education.

Oktoberfest will be held at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park on Friday, Oct. 8, Saturday, Oct. 9, and Sunday, Oct. 10. For additional details regarding tickets, you can check out their website.