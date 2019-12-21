10th annual Joy of Giving puts thousands into the Christmas spirit

TAMPA, Fla (WLFA) – ‘Tis the season for giving and that is exactly what WWE Superstar Titus O’Neil is doing for thousands in the bay area.

Saturday was the 10th Annual Joy of Giving, the culmination of hard work from O’Neil’s foundation, The Bullard Family Foundation in partnership with Metropolitan Ministries.

“Collectively we came together and wanted to serve 30,000 families throughout the holiday season in Pinellas, Pasco, and Hillsborough counties, and we are doing it,” said Titus O’Neil.

O’Neil tells 8 On Your Side how this has been a vision for him, to give back as much as possible to his community.

“Community has always been a part of me because I was a recipient of people investing in me,” added O’Neil.

He says the goal is to serve more people next holiday season.

