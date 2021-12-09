100 mph chase ends on Howard Frankland Bridge; woman arrested

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) —A woman was arrested for allegedly stealing a car and leading troopers on a high-speed chase on Interstate 275 Wednesday.

The Florida Highway Patrol said its troopers were told to be on the lookout for a 2017 Nissan Altima that was stolen from a car rental company in the Gainesville area.

A trooper spotted the vehicle in the middle of slow-moving traffic on Interstate 275 near Dale Mabry Highway. He deployed a StarChase tag, which attached to the trunk and helped him track the vehicle as it continued south on I-275.

Once the trooper turned on his emergency lights, the driver moved to the inside shoulder of the roadway and began driving at more than 100 mph. She started weaving in and out of traffic, and continued driving at speeds over 100 mph, the Highway Patrol said.

A trooper in a faster vehicle took over the pursuit and caught up with the driver after she slowed down and tried to enter an unoccupied construction zone.

A PIT maneuver was used to stop the Nissan. To stop it from rolling back, another trooper drove in front of the vehicle and hit it. This caused the trooper’s airbags to deploy.

Troopers surrounded the vehicle and ordered the driver, Wykeria Stevenson, 26, of Dunnellon, Florida, out of the car. She exited the vehicle and was detained without further incident.

Stevenson was arrested on charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle, flee to elude law enforcement at high speed, flee and attempt to elude, reckless driving with damage to a person of property, driving while license suspended or revoked and aggravated assault on a first responder, according to the arrest report.