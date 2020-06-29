10 years since Tampa officers shot, killed on duty

TAMPA (WFLA) — It has been ten years since Tampa Police Officers Jeffrey Kocab, 31, and Dave Curtis, 31, were both shot and killed in the early morning hours.

Dontae Morris, 24 at the time, was arrested and sentenced to death after a jury found him guilty of shooting the two officers in the head during a traffic stop in East Tampa.

Curtis left behind a wife and four sons and Kocab left behind a wife who was 9 months pregnant at the time.

