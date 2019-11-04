10-year-old seriously injured in 20-feet fall from Lakeland zip line attraction

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A lawsuit was filed Monday on behalf of a 10-year-old boy who was air lifted to the hospital with serious injuries after falling approximately 20 feet from a zip line attraction in Lakeland.

According to Morgan & Morgan, the law firm representing the child, the boy was injured Sept. 1 while riding the “Sky Rider” zip line at Urban Air Adventure Park on US Hwy 98 North in Lakeland.

The lawsuit says the boy was not properly secured into his harness before being allowed to take off, and moments after leaving the platform, the harness gave way. The child fell to the floor below and sustained serious injuries to his head and body, requiring him to be flown by medical helicopter to the hospital, the lawsuit states.

Urban Air released the following statement regarding the lawsuit:

Urban Air is fully committed to the uncompromising safety and well-being of our guests and employees. As a family owned and operated company, safety is at the heart of everything we do. We take matters of this nature very seriously and can assure that appropriate measures have been taken. All staff members have been retrained on all attractions and the employee in question is no longer with us. We are thankful to hear that the child is back in school and we will continue to keep him and his family in our thoughts and prayers through his full recovery. URBAN AIR CORPORATE OFFICE

Urban Air provided an updated statement Monday afternoon, stating all staff members have been retrained on all attractions and the employees involved in the incident are no longer with the company.

Urban Air is fully committed to the uncompromising safety and well-being of our guests and employees. As a family owned and operated company, safety is at the heart of everything we do. We take matters of this nature very seriously and can assure that appropriate measures have been taken. All staff members have been retrained on all attractions and the employees in question are no longer with us. We are thankful to hear that the child is back in school and we will continue to keep him and his family in our thoughts and prayers through his full recovery. URBAN AIR CORPORATE OFFICE

8 On Your Side investigative reporter Mahsa Saeidi obtained video of the boy’s fall, but News Channel 8 has decided not to show the entire clip.

Stay tuned to WFLA on air and online as this story develops.

LATEST STORIES: