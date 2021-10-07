10-digit dialing will soon be mandatory for some Tampa Bay area callers

TAMPA (WFLA) – Seven-digit dialing is about to go the way of the rotary phone, as phone numbers in certain Florida area codes will soon be required to use the full, ten-digit number even when making local calls.

Ten-digit dialing will go into effect for 941, 561, 352 and 321 phone numbers on Oct. 24, even for phone calls placed to other numbers with the same area code. Calls placed with only 7 digits won’t be completed, the Federal Communications Commission said.

The change will go into effect to allow a three-digit dialing code for the National Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Crisis Lifeline, the FCC said. Wireless customers can already dial 988 to be connected to the hotline, while landline customers will have to wait until July 16, 2022, for three-digit dialing to go into effect.

All local calls dialed after Oct. 24 with only seven digits may not be completed, and a recording may inform the customer that the call cannot be completed as dialed. If customers get this recording, they must hang up and dial again using the area code with the seven-digit phone number.

All callers can still reach the hotline by dialing 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

For a full list of area codes impacted across the nation click here.