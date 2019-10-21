$10.8M federal funding announced for youth mentoring

TAMPA (WFLA) — Department of Justice officials announced a multi-million dollar grant to fund the youth mentoring organization Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Principal Deputy Assistant General for the Office of Justice Programs Katharine Sullivan announced a $10.8 million grant to Big Brothers Big Sisters of America Monday morning. The grant includes funding specifically for mentoring youth affected by opioids.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of America is the nation’s largest donor and volunteer-supported mentoring network. The organization partners adults (“Bigs”) with children (“Littles”) in comunities across the country. The goal is to develop a long lasting positive impact on the lives of young people.

“All that money really equates to the number of matches we can make,” President and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America Pam Iorio said. “And these are matches that make a real difference in the lives of these young people. And what I particularly love is the difference it makes in the lives of the “Bigs” as well.”