1 in critical condition after shooting at Tampa apartment complex, police investigating

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Police Department is currently investigating an apartment complex shooting that left one person in critical condition.
Police say around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, the victim was driving through the Morgan Creek Apartments, located in the 8400 block of Emily Wood Circle, looking for a parking space when unknown suspect(s) fired multiple rounds into the victim’s car.
The victim was hit multiple times and was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to TPD.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Please check back for the latest updates.
