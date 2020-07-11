1 hospitalized in single-engine plane crash in Lutz

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — One person was hospitalized after a small plane crashed during takeoff at the Tampa North Airport Saturday.
Pasco Fire Rescue said the there were two passengers aboard the single-engine plane as it attempted take off in Lutz.
One patient was transported to a hospital and another one was evaluated by first responders.
