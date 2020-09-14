1 hospitalized after boat catches fire near Davis Island boat ramp

TAMPA (WFLA) — One person was hospitalized Monday after a boat caught fire near the Davis Island boat ramp.
Tampa Fire Rescue responded to the scene around 4 p.m. They said one person was hospitalized as a “trauma alert.”
There is no word yet on what caused the fire.
This story will be updated.
