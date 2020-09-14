LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

1 hospitalized after boat catches fire near Davis Island boat ramp

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) — One person was hospitalized Monday after a boat caught fire near the Davis Island boat ramp.

Tampa Fire Rescue responded to the scene around 4 p.m. They said one person was hospitalized as a “trauma alert.”

There is no word yet on what caused the fire.

This story will be updated.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss