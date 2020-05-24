1 dead after triple shooting at Tampa party

Breaking News
TAMPA (WFLA) — A man was killed in a triple shooting at a party in Tampa Sunday morning, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Police responded to 48th Street North around 3 a.m. after reports of a disturbance. When officers arrived they found three adults had been shot at a party.

The police department said one of the adults died while the other two sustained non life threatening injuries.

Detectives believe the shooter was someone at the party but have not made an arrest yet.

