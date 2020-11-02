1 dead after shots fired within large crowd at St. Pete convenience store

ST. PETERSUBRG, Fla. (WFLA) — A shooting within a large gathering at a convenience store in St. Petersburg left one man dead and another man injured.

The incident happened at the Quick Stop Beer and Wine Store on 49th Street South Sunday night. Police said a large crowd was gathered at the store when shots were fired just before 7:45 p.m.

Two men were injured in the shooting and transported to the hospital. Dameion Cookinson, 34, did not survive. The other victim is in stable condition.

Investigators are asking witnesses or anyone with information to contact SPPD by calling their non-emergency line at 727-893-7780.

LATEST STORIES: