1 dead after shooting at St. Pete gentlemen’s club

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Pinellas County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting at a St. Petersburg gentlemen’s club Saturday.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting occurred around 4:13 a.m. at the 4Play Gentlemen’s Club located at 10387 Gandy Blvd.

Police found one person dead in the parking lot from an apparent gunshot wound when they arrived. The suspect is believed to have fled the location.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SHERIFF’S OFFICE

at (727) 582-6200.

LATEST STORIES: