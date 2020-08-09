Brandon woman shoots, kills armed intruder in gunfight, deputies say

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman shot and killed an armed intruder in a gunfight Sunday morning at an apartment complex in Brandon, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office received a 911 call around 4:30 a.m. regarding shots fired at the Woodberry Woods Apartments on Tealwood Drive. When deputies arrived on scene, they found a man dead in the doorway of one of the units.

Detectives learned that the man killed began knocking on the door of the unit just before 4:30. The woman inside the home could not see who it is, but cracked open the door, which resulted in the man pushing himself inside, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office said an argument then ensued between the two, and the intruder began confronting a man who was also in the apartment. The intruder then shot the man in the lower body.

In fear for her life, detectives said the woman fled to a bedroom, grabbed a gun, and returned to the living room where another argument ensued. Almost immediately, detectives said there was an exchange of gunfire between the intruder and the woman. The woman shot and killed the man who was later found by deputies in the doorway of the apartment.

The woman was not injured in the gunfight.

“We believe the decedent and woman involved in this shooting knew each other,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “We are still investigating the events that led up to this incident, however, it does appear domestic in nature.”

LATEST STORIES: