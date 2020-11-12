1 dead after electrocuted in standing water in Bradenton Beach home

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — One person was killed in Bradenton Beach Wednesday evening after being electrocuted at their home.

The incident occurred off Bay Drive and 2nd Street.

According to the sheriff’s office, the individual was walking through standing water inside their home when they were electrocuted. There’s no word yet on whether the standing water was caused by Tropical Storm Eta.

The individual was confirmed dead by Manatee County EMS.

This story will be updated.

