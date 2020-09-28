1 dead after double shooting in Tampa Sunday night

TAMPA (WFLA) — Tampa detectives are investigating after two people were shot, one of them killed, in the Seminole Heights area Sunday evening.

Officers were initially dispatched to Hanna Avenue after calls of a person shot. Once they arrived, they were diverted to Powhatan Avenue East and 20th Street North where two victims were located.

One victim was found shot in the chest and the other was found shot in the leg. Officers attempted life saving measures on the first victim until first responders arrived, but they were later pronounced dead.

The case remains under investigation.

