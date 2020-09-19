1 dead, 1 hospitalized in shooting at St. Pete grocery store parking lot

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A shooting at a gathering of 50-100 people in St. Petersburg Saturday morning left one man dead and another in critical condition.

Police said the large gathering took place at the Food Max on 18th Avenue South. The calls for shots fired came into 911 around 1 a.m.

Police believe an argument broke out before the shooting occurred. One man was killed and another was hospitalized in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

