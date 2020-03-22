1 dead, 1 hospitalized after Tampa shooting

TAMPA (WFLA) — A shooting left one man dead and another man injured in Tampa Saturday night.

Officers responded to the area of East Lake Avenue and 43rd Street North in Tampa around 10:30 after reports of a shooting. Once on scene, deputies found shell casing and discovered two victims left in private vehicles to go to the hospital.

Deputies learned one victim made his way to St. Joseph’s Hospital Main, where he was eventually died. The other victim went to Advent Health and was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies don’t believe this shooting was random and say there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813)247-8200.

