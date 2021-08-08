5 hospitalized, including child, after pickup truck crashes into Tampa Waffle House

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Five people have been hospitalized, including a child, after fire rescue officials say a truck crashed into a Waffle House in Tampa.

According to Tampa Fire Rescue, units responded to the restaurant, located at 3009 W. Columbus Drive, around 2:10 p.m. on Sunday for reports of a vehicle into a building.

When fire rescue crews arrived, they found a pickup truck had crashed into the side of the Waffle House.

WFLA Photo

One adult and one child have been taken to a local hospital as trauma alerts. Three other people were hospitalized with minor injuries.