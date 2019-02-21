Skip to content
Local News
Oldsmar Cares stocks community with food, clothes and more
3-car crash slowing traffic on US-98 in Lakeland
Dessert Diva: Firecracker fruit tarts perfect for 4th of July
Peeping Tom on loose causes concern for Brandon business owner
8 On Your Side stories spark business owner to raise money to protect firefighters
Man drowns saving dog from Gulf in Hernando County
Hernando County firefighters replace stolen Marine statue
HPV vaccine could eliminate cervical cancer, new study shows
RECAP: First Democratic debates wrap up in Miami
Alligator attacks are rising, Forte Meade man may be the latest victim
Longboat Key roadway back open after gas line break
Palm Harbor church seeking community help to rebuild after fire
‘Beds 4 Babies’ program aims to end accidental infant sleeping deaths in Pinellas
Pedestrian killed in St. Pete hit-and-run identified
‘I am going to find a way’: Air Force SMSgt competing in Warrior Games after leg amputation
Hillsborough County
Peeping Tom on loose causes concern for Brandon business owner
8 On Your Side stories spark business owner to raise money to protect firefighters
Family says dog left to die on Tampa porch ‘an accident’
$6K worth of fireworks stolen from Tampa stand
Dump truck spills load on I-275; minor injuries reported
Pinellas County
Oldsmar Cares stocks community with food, clothes and more
Man charged with aggravated battery after stabbing incident in St. Pete
St. Pete father accused of severely injuring infant son
Palm Harbor church seeking community help to rebuild after fire
‘Beds 4 Babies’ program aims to end accidental infant sleeping deaths in Pinellas
Polk County
3-car crash slowing traffic on US-98 in Lakeland
Alligator attacks are rising, Forte Meade man may be the latest victim
Man found dead near alligator in Fort Meade
Brews and bites to taste at Winter Haven ‘Craft Beer Crawl’
Thieves target produce markets in Polk County
Sarasota County
After son’s tragic death, Tampa Bay mom petitions for stricter furniture manufacturing laws
Sarasota, Venice ranked among best beach cities in country
Venice named second best Florida city to live in
Fly high in trapeze class at Sailor Circus
Gator gets stuck under car in Sarasota County
Pasco County
Parents angered by state offer to allow dentist to continue practicing after son’s death
Former mayor wants to block officer’s testimony, jailhouse calls used as evidence
Woman concerned about energy bill after Duke connects neighbor’s meter to hers
Senior softball team in Pasco aiming to win 4th tournament this year
Hudson man arrested for firing gun in front of deputy who told him not to use guns while drunk
Oldsmar Cares stocks community with food, clothes and more
8 On Your Side stories spark business owner to raise money to protect firefighters
Pedestrian killed in St. Pete hit-and-run identified
Google Maps takes nearly 100 drivers to muddy field, stranding them
Researchers develop vaccine to possibly prevent Alzheimer’s disease
Final debate for Tampa mayor canceled
VIDEO: Journalist claims racial profiling during profane, name-calling arrest
Hyundai shuts off stolen SUV remotely to help Nashville police catch suspect
WATCH: Police officer dragged by 4-wheeler after ATV riders take over road
Police: Mom’s boyfriend tortured her kid with hot sauce and peppers
Marine reunites with and adopts military dog he served with
3-car crash slowing traffic on US-98 in Lakeland
Peeping Tom on loose causes concern for Brandon business owner
Fiery Democratic debate: Race, age, health care and Trump
St. Pete father accused of severely injuring infant son
Jony Ive, the designer behind the iPhone, is leaving Apple
CVS Pharmacy tech accused of stealing prescription drugs
Man drowns saving dog from Gulf in Hernando County
Dessert Diva: Firecracker fruit tarts perfect for 4th of July
Watch Democratic debate live and meet the candidates for night 2
Road Rants: Are all crosswalks created equal?
