Hillsborough leaders to discuss teen vaping epidemic

FILE – In this April 11, 2018 file photo, a high school student uses a vaping device near a school campus in Cambridge, Mass. Twice as many high school students used nicotine-tinged electronic cigarettes in 2018 compared with the previous year, an unprecedented jump in a large annual survey of teen smoking, drinking and drug use. Findings were released on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County leaders will team up Thursday to talk about the teen vaping epidemic.

Sheriff Chad Chronister and Superintendent Jeff Eakins will speak about the issue at 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

E-cigarettes aren’t allowed on Hillsborough County school campuses and if students are caught with the devices they can get in trouble.

The county will show off a public service announcement that showcases the issue and offers a warning to teens.

The Sheriff’s Office said around 25% of Florida high school students reported using vape pens in 2018. That’s a 58% increase compared to 2017.

“Children cannot vape for their long term health,” Floirda Attorney General Ashley Moody said earlier this month. “We have to educate them.”

8 On Your Side will have a crew at the announcement and provide updates all day long.

