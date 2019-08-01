Hillsborough leaders to discuss teen vaping epidemic

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County leaders will team up Thursday to talk about the teen vaping epidemic.
Sheriff Chad Chronister and Superintendent Jeff Eakins will speak about the issue at 11:30 a.m. Thursday.
E-cigarettes aren’t allowed on Hillsborough County school campuses and if students are caught with the devices they can get in trouble.
The county will show off a public service announcement that showcases the issue and offers a warning to teens.
The Sheriff’s Office said around 25% of Florida high school students reported using vape pens in 2018. That’s a 58% increase compared to 2017.
“Children cannot vape for their long term health,” Floirda Attorney General Ashley Moody said earlier this month. “We have to educate them.”
8 On Your Side will have a crew at the announcement and provide updates all day long.
