Local golf tournament, dinner auction fundraising for pediatric cancer research

SEMINOLE, Fla. (WFLA)- A Tampa Bay non-profit organization will hit the links this weekend to raise money for pediatric cancer research and local families.

The 7th Annual Charity Golf Tournament will be held at Bardmoor Golf and Tennis Club in Seminole on Saturday.

Proceeds will benefit the Love McKinley non-profit organization, that was created by the parents of McKinley Moore, 8, of Bradenton who was diagnosed with leukemia when she was two years old. She is now cancer-free.

After receiving support and love from friends throughout McKinley’s treatment, the Moore family decided they wanted to help out other local families who are going through similar circumstances.

“The amount of people and the way that it’s grown, it just really reminds you that there are so many kind, generous, amazing people in this world and that there is such a need for funding, for pediatric cancer,” McKinley’s mother Karen Moore said.

Love McKinley plans charity events to fundraise every year. In addition to the golf tournament, that is sold out, there is a dinner auction planned at St. Petersburg Catholic High School Friday at 7p.m.

You can find more information about dinner tickets and donations on Love McKinley’s website.