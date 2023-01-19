SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A local charity is working to end homelessness one tiny step at a time.

Celebrate Outreach in St. Petersburg held a groundbreaking for their second tiny home, Thursday morning.

The houses are for families on the verge of losing their homes. According to project leaders, the small dwellings cost approximately $120,000 to construct. They believe it could be the key to solving the city’s issue with homelessness.

Celebration Outreach member Reggie Craig said, “It’s pretty severe and it’s getting worse all the time, the lack of affordable housing. This is one small effort to try and break the tide of homelessness.”

The project is funded through donations.