TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-2) head north to Pittsburgh to face off against the Steelers (1-4) and rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett on Sunday.

The Associated Press reported that Tom Brady is 12-3 in his career against Pittsburgh, but this matchup is a little different considering it’ll be the first time Brady will play the Steelers without Ben Roethlisberger on the roster.

“They’re very good. They’re very sound, it’s a hard nose team. I’ve played the Steelers a lot, very physical style of ball,” Brady said during Thursday’s press conference. “They’re going to challenge us, they’re going to be sound, they’re going to be in the right position and they’re going to make us earn it,” he added.

On the other side of the field, Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett is focusing on playing against “an absolute legend” as he makes his second career start against the 22-year NFL veteran.

2nd quarter

15:00:

1st quarter

End of the first quarter: Steelers 7 – Bucs 3

1:19: Brady passes deep to Godwin for a 22 yard gain.

2:01: Pickett is sacked by Bucs’ Antoine Winfield Jr for a loss of 12 yards.

Winfield already all over the field like he was last game– that sack on third down forcing the Steelers to punt and the Bucs are in a good spot with field position. — Karen Loftus (@WFLAKaren) October 16, 2022

2:54: Penalty thrown on Steelers’ Norwood for neutral zone infraction. Bucs’ make the FG as they put 3 on the board. Steelers still lead 7-3 as we near the two minute warning.

2:57: Brady passes incomplete to Godwin and Tre Norwood forces the Bucs FG.

3:04: Brady passes incomplete deep middle to Cameron Brate.

6:55: Brady passes deep left to Mike Evans for 20 yards.

7:32: Boswell kicks 64 yards and Rachaad White runs the ball for 27 yards.

7:44: Pickett passes short left to Najee Harris and he scores the first touchdown of the game. Steelers lead the Bucs 7-0. This TD throw was a career first for the rookie out of Pitt.

11:14: Pickett passes incomplete deep right to Pickens. Penalty was thrown on Devin White for roughing the passer.

14:02: Steelers rookie QB Kenny Pickett, who is getting his second start of the season passes short right to George Pickens before being pushed out of bounds.

14:14: Brady passes incomplete to Godwin again.

14:17: Bucs’ QB Tom Brady passes incomplete deep left to Chris Godwin

15:00: Steelers Chris Boswell kicks 65 yards for a touchback to kickoff the game