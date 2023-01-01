TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Despite the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ struggles this season, a win over the Carolina Panthers will allow the Bucs to repeat as NFC South champions and guarantee themselves a home playoff game.

The last time the Bucs (7-8) and Panthers (6-9) went head-to-head, Carolinas’ star running back Christian McCaffrey had just been traded to the 49ers and QB Baker Mayfield sat out with an injury. In the end, the Bucs shockingly fell to the Panthers 21-3.

“We know the importance of the game,” Bowles said. “That doesn’t have to be harped on.”

1st Quarter

15:00: Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium.