GLENDALE, Ariz. (WFLA) – Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are gearing up to face off against the Arizona Cardinals for a Christmas night game on Sunday.

Brady is making his Christmas Day debut for the first time in his 23-year career. With the Bucs (6-8) losing the last two games and falling under .500, Tampa Bay is clinging to first place in the NFC South by one game.

On the other side of the field, Cardinals’ quarterback Trace McSorley will not only make his Christmas Day debut but his NFL debut as well.

The Cardinals (4-10) are limping down the stretch, turning to the team’s third-string quarterback. The 27-year-old McSorley has been pushed into a starting role after injuries to Kyler Murray and Colt McCoy.