TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An Amtrak train crashed into a vehicle on Tampa East towards Broadway early Friday afternoon.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, two women in their 40s were in the vehicle that was struck by the train. The women were reportedly wearing their seatbelts. Thankfully, they only suffered minor injuries.

The train was traveling nearly 70 miles per hour, carrying more than 150 passengers. A passenger on the Amtrak train said the passengers allegedly did not feel anything. Deputies said no passengers were hurt.

“I’m grateful that this story has a positive ending,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “Together, with our friends at HCFR, we were able to get these women to safety within minutes of the collision. This reinforces the importance of wearing a seatbelt at all times to stay safe behind the wheel.”

